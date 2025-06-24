Mississippi Mud Monsters Serve up Tank Tops, Fireworks, and a Whole Lotta Weird this Week

June 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are back at Trustmark Park this week, and they're bringing the heat-literally and figuratively. With six games in six days against the Down East BirdDawgs, this homestand is loaded with giveaways, theme nights, matinee baseball, and the return of everyone's favorite meat-on-a-stick mystery.

Things kick off Tuesday, June 24 with a nod to the seasoned fans who've seen it all-and probably have the bobblehead collection to prove it. It's Master Mudders Club Night for fans 55 and up, and we're breaking out the bingo cards, the good vibes, and a few surprises. Bingo is open to all ages and all levels of chaos-grab your card at the customer service table behind home plate and play along for prizes.

Then it's baseball brunch time on Wednesday, June 25 with our Monster Matinee Day Game at 11 a.m. It's Youth & Senior Day, and What's on the Stick? Wednesday returns with your weekly meat mystery. Fans can grab a $2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick or go full flavor explorer with $3 You Pick options. Try all seven throughout the season to win an exclusive "Meat the Challenge" T-shirt-because nothing says commitment like sticking it out.

Thursday, June 26 is Golf Night, and it's not your dad's country club-unless your dad wears jorts and throws a mean curveball. Expect golf games, themed giveaways, and the kind of country-club chaos only a Frontier League game can deliver. It's also Thirsty Thursday, which means $2 16oz draft beers all night long. Wear your loudest pants. Or don't. We don't judge.

Friday, June 27 brings the boom with another Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission, always a crowd favorite. Smokey Bear will be on-site throwing a first pitch and hanging our with fans! Post-game fireworks light up the sky, and the ballgame's not bad either.

But the main event? That's Saturday, June 28, when the swamp goes full Americana for Red, White & Tanked! Presented by Southern Beverage Company, this 21+ night is everything great about summer-beer, baseball, and Bud tanks. The first 1,000 fans 21 and over will receive a Budweiser tank top jersey, and yes-the Mud Monsters will literally take the field dressed as beer. Throughout the game, fans can bid in an in-game silent auction for the very jerseys worn on the field, with winners receiving them right off the players' backs after the final out.

We wrap the week with something sweet on Sunday, June 29: Howl in the Park. Bring your pups, your kids, or just your inner child. It's a Family Feature Sunday, with Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum, and a special BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day celebration. Because the Mud Monsters don't just play baseball-we play favorites. And kids are ours.

As always: parking is free, there's no clear bag policy, and tickets start at just $10. Whether you're here for the theme nights, the fireworks, the chaos, or the community-we're glad you made it. Let's make some memories.

This Week's Homestand at Trustmark Park

Gates open one hour before first pitch unless noted

Tuesday, June 24 vs Down East BirdDawgs

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

Master Mudders Club Night (55+)

Bingo Night - Pick up cards at the Customer Service Table

Wednesday, June 25 vs Down East BirdDawgs

Gates Open: 10:00am, First Pitch: 11:00am

Monster Matinee Day Game

Youth & Senior Day

What's on the Stick? Wednesday

$2 Mystery Country Pleasin' Sausage on a Stick / $3 You Pick - try all 7 to win an exclusive "Meat the Challenge" T-shirt!

Thursday, June 26 vs Down East BirdDawgs

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

Golf Night in the Swamp - Golf games, giveaways, and themed fun

Thirsty Thursday - $2 16oz draft beers

Friday, June 27 vs Down East BirdDawgs

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

Fireworks Friday - Post-Game Fireworks presented by Smokey Bear

Saturday, June 28 vs Down East BirdDawgs

Gates Open: 5:30pm, First Pitch: 6:30pm

Red, White & Tanked! presented by Southern Beverage Company (21+ Night)

Budweiser Tank Top Jersey Giveaway (first 1,000 fans, 21+ only)

Mud Monsters wearing Bud tanks on-field

In-Game Silent Auction - Win a game-worn jersey right off a player's back

Sunday, June 29 vs Down East BirdDawgs

Gates Open: 5:00pm, First Pitch: 6:00pm

Howl in the Park - Dog-friendly night at the ballpark

Family Feature Sunday

Kids Run the Bases presented by the Mississippi Children's Museum

BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day

Tickets, group outings, and premium experiences available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com.







