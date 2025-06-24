Bird Dawgs Take Opener with Extra-Inning Magic

June 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Down East Bird Dawgs dramatically opened their six-game series Monday night, rallying late to tie the game in the ninth before scoring twice in the 10th to secure a 3-2 win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters in the opener at Trustmark Park.

Mississippi struck first as Brayland Skinner drove in a run with a single in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead.

Pitching was stellar throughout the game, and it wasn't until the ninth that the Bird Dawgs answered. Emmanuel Tapia hit the first triple in Bird Dawgs history to bring home a run and tie the game at 1.

The Bird Dawgs held on and pushed the game to extra innings. Ali LaPread ripped a go-ahead RBI single up the middle in the 10th, and Tyler Blaum followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Bird Dawgs a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Ryan Cash grounded out with the bases loaded to bring in a run, but that was all the Mud Monsters could manage as the Bird Dawgs held on for a 3-2 win.

Nate Roof (4-0) earned the win after tossing the ninth and 10th innings, allowing one run on one hit. Bird Dawgs starter Brandon Kaminer delivered a quality start, giving up one run on four hits while striking out three over 6 1/3 innings.

Michael Reed (0-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs in one inning of relief. Mississippi starter Tyree Thompson was sharp, allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven over nine innings.

The Bird Dawgs improve to 15-23 and will continue the six-game series in Mississippi with Game 2. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CST on June 25 from Trustmark Park.

