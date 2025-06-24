Titans Hold off ValleyCats, Take Opener

June 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans exchange high fives in the dugout

Troy, NY - Opening the second half of the trip, the Ottawa Titans (14-25) earned a 3-2 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats (23-15) on Tuesday night.

For a fourth consecutive game, the Titans opened the scoring. In the second, the Titans took advantage of an error and a hit batter against Connor Wilford (loss, 4-2) - as Victor Cerny stayed hot, plating Justin Fogel with an RBI single.

Electing to open the game on the mound with right-hander Dazon Cole (ND, 1-0) - the Titans got a tremendous outing from left-hander Mac Lardner (win, 1-2), who gave the club five innings.

Dominating through his first three frames, the ValleyCats got to Lardner in the fifth inning, scoring twice on three hits. Cam Jones tied the game with an RBI double - later scoring on a fielder's choice off the bat of Julian Boyd.

In the next half inning, Jake Sanford snapped a 0-for-15 with an infield hit. Two batters later, Jackie Urbaez blasted his second homer in three games with a two-run homer to right, putting the Titans ahead for good at 3-2.

After Lardner went five, allowing two runs on five hits, walking two, striking out four - the Titans' bullpen allowed just two baserunners the rest of the way. Billy Duby, Kaleb Hill, and Erasmo Piñales (save, 2) completed the night on the mound and preserved the win.

Victor Cerny picked up his ninth multi-hit performance of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double. The Canadian now has six doubles in his last five games.

