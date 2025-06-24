Y'alls Fall Seven Below .500

June 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell to the Windy City ThunderBolts 6-3 on Tuesday night. With the loss, Florence drops a season-high seven games below .500.

Shaun Gamelin grabbed the ball for Florence and had a bittersweet showing. Gamelin gave some length to the Florence bullpen going six innings and accumulating a season-high eight punchouts, but also surrendered five runs on seven hits. He left the game down 5-1 and picked up his fifth loss of the season.

After outscoring Windy City 47-14 the last time these two teams met, Florence didn't have much to show offensively tonight. Brendan Bobo led the way with three hits and two RBIs on the night and Anthony Brocato added two more hits plus an RBI in the seventh. Michael Quinones was the only other hitter with multiple hits, and the trio combined to account for seven of the eight hits on the night.

Will Carsten and Conner Mackay looked good out of the bullpen with Carsten going two shutout frames and Mackay limiting damage in the ninth. The lone blemish was an unearned run against Mackay after a bobbled ball from Heladio Moreno moved a runner into scoring position.

Florence returns for Splash Day tomorrow with the first of two morning games on the season. The Y'alls will send LHP Michael Barker to the mound and will be opposed by RHP Greg Duncan. First pitch is set for 10:35 AM and gates will open at 9:30.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.