ThunderBolts Claim Game One in Florence

June 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The ThunderBolts took an early lead and held off the Florence Y'alls, winning the opener of a three-game series 6-3 at Thomas More Stadium Tuesday night.

Michael Sandle hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning to give the ThunderBolts (11-29) a lead that they would not relinquish. It was Sandle's second homer in as many games.

The Bolts added single runs in the third and fourth to make it 3-0. It was a Daryl Ruiz double that scored their second run and Oscar Serratos hit his second homer of the year in the third.

The Y'alls (16-23) scored for the first time in the bottom of the fourth inning as TJ Reeves was hit by a pitch and Brendan Bobo delivered a two-out RBI single.

But the ThunderBolts jumped right back on the offensive. Ruiz picked up his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Josh Gibson added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it 5-1.

Florence tried to chip away, scoring one on a Bobo RBI double in the sixth and one more on a run-scoring single from Anthony Brocato in the seventh, but that was as close as they could get.

Sandle added a big insurance run in the ninth when he singled and advanced on an error. He scored when Ruiz singled him home for his third RBI of the game.

Dylan Kirkeby (3-3) picked up his first win as a ThunderBolt, going five innings and allowing two runs. Bryce Hellgeth tossed four frames, allowing one run for his first professional save. Shaun Gamelin (1-5) allowed five runs in six innings for the loss.

The ThunderBolts and Y'alls have a quick turnaround before game two of the series on Wednesday morning. Greg Duncan (2-3, 2.81) gets the start for the Bolts against former ThunderBolt Michael Barker (3-2, 5.54). First pitch is scheduled for 9:35 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.