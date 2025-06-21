Big Seventh Inning Not Enough for Thunderbolts in 12-6 Loss
June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
CRESTWOOD, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers jumped out to a big lead and withstood a late Thunderbolts rally to deal the Bolts a 12-6 loss at Ozinga Field Saturday night.
For the second straight night, Schaumburg (25-13) found some early offense. Christian Fedko began the second inning with a single and Aaron Simmons followed with a home run. They added one more the next inning when Bren Spillane doubled and Andrew Sojka singled him in.
Schaumburg doubled their lead in the fifth, getting a two-run homer from Will Prater as part of a three-run frame.
Josh Gibson walked to lead off the bottom of that inning, stole second and scored on a Jalen Greer base hit to put the Thunderbolts (10-28) on the board, but Schaumburg pulled away with six runs in the sixth.
Anthony Calarco and Simmons hit two-run doubles and Prater mashed his second homer of the night to make the score 12-1.
The Thunderbolts showed some late life, sending 11 batters to the plate in the seventh. After Garrett Broussard singled and Michael Sandle walked, Greer hit a three-run homer. Later in the inning, an RBI double from Oscar Serratos and a James Dunlap sacrifice fly brought the Bolts to within six. They loaded the bases before Dylan Stutsman pitched out of further damage.
Stutsman (3-1) was credited with the win after pitching 1.2 scoreless innings. Thunderbolts starter Aaron Evers (2-3) took the loss after allowing three runs over four innings.
The Bolts begin a four-game road trip as the three-game series concludes at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg on Sunday afternoon. Buddie Pindel (2-3, 4.99) gets the start for Windy City against Quinlan Wiley (2-1, 5.93) for the Boomers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
