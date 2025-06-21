Wild Things Score 11, But Drop Middle Game as Series Evens

June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, Ky. - A big first inning and sustained Florence offense sank the Wild Things in the middle game of the three-game series at Thomas More Stadium. An 18-11 win for the Y'alls evens the series despite a comeback attempt from the Wild Things.

Washington scored five times in the first, scoring on a leadoff homer by Robert Chayka, a run-scoring knock by Andrew Czech, an RBI double by Kadon Morton and a two-run double by Sammy Infante. The floodgates would open in the bottom half, however, as Florence scored nine times against Washington starter Luke McCollough, who ended up tagged for 16 runs in total on 14 hits in 3.1 innings. Florence hit five homers to highlight the early offense and led 16-5 through four innings.

The Wild Things scored six times in the fifth inning with a run batted in from six different players: Ethan Wilder, Morton, Cael Chatham, Chayka, Tommy Caufield and Tyreque Reed. Florence added a run off Jackson Hicks in the seventh to make it 17-11. Hicks allowed just one run in 3.1 innings before being lifted from the game. He allowed one hit, one walk and hit a batter to go along with three strikeouts.

Chayka had two doubles and the homer plus two RBI. Wagner Lagrange added four hits, his first-four hit effort of the season and 16th multi-hit game, which leads the team by a good margin. Morton had two hits as well.

Tomorrow, Kobe Foster will make the start in the rubber game for the Wild Things, his third of the season. Florence will send lefty Evan Webster to the mound to counter. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







