Extra-Base Hits Lead Boomers to 25th Victory

June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers amassed seven extra-base hits in logging a 12-6 victory over the Windy City ThunderBolts in the middle game of the weekend three-game set.

Aaron Simmons opened the scoring in the top of the second by connecting on a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, to center field. Andrew Sojka continued a blistering week with an RBI single in the third to push the lead to 3-0. The advantage grew to 6-0 behind three runs in the fifth. Michael Gould singled home a run and Will Prater drilled a two-run homer. Windy City got on the board in the bottom of the fifth before three extra-base hits led to six runs in the sixth. Anthony Calarco added to his league best RBI total by driving home runs 46 and 47 with a two-run double. Simmons added a two-run double two batters later and Prater connected on his second homer of the game to cap the inning, another two-run shot. Windy City made things interesting with five runs in the seventh, but the Boomers were able to put out the fire and earn the win.

Isaiah Rivera started and threw four innings, striking out seven. Dylan Stutsman was credited with the win in relief, striking out three over 1.2 innings. The pitching staff struck out 14. Prater led a cluster of players with multiple hits, driving home four. Bren Spillane, Sojka, Calarco, Simmons and Christian Fedko all put together two hits as the Boomers finished with 14.

The Boomers (25-13) are back at home on Sunday afternoon to conclude the weekend series. RHP Quinlan Wiley (2-1, 5.93) is the slated starter for Schaumburg opposite RHP Buddie Pindel (2-3, 4.99).







