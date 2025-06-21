Urbaez Blasts Big Homer in Extras, Titans Take Series

Pomona, NY - Although having three different multi-run leads evaporate, the Ottawa Titans (13-24) took an extra innings marathon over the New York Boulders (16-20) by a 13-10 final on Saturday night.

Right out of the gate, the Titans pounced on Boulders' ace Garrett Cooper (ND, 3-0) in the opening half inning. The Titans took advantage of two errors to score a pair while Michael Mugan drove in his first of two on the day with a base hit to go up 3-0.

Over three of the first four innings, the Boulders chipped away against left-hander Shane Telfer (ND, 1-4) to tie the score at three. Alfredo Marte's first inning single, Isaac Bellony's second inning single, and the fourth inning solo homer from Jason Agresti helped tie the score.

In all, the Titans' left-hander allowed five runs on a season-high 12 hits, walking one, hitting one, and striking out three.

Staying hot, Victor Cerny picked up a multi-run single in the top of the fifth inning to put the Titans back ahead at 5-3. In the win, the Canadian catcher recorded his first four-hit game since joining the Titans.

After the Boulders pulled level in the sixth inning, Aaron Casillas put the Titans in front again with a two-run single in the seventh inning. Adding some more insurance, Michael Mugan made it 9-5 with an RBI triple to the right-field corner.

Things fell apart for Zach Cameron and the Titans' bullpen in the eighth inning, as the Boulders sent nine to the plate and tied the game at nine. Ryan McCoy, Jason Agresti, and Fritz Genther helped the home side tie the game with their third multi-run comeback.

In extras, a throwing error by Boulders' third baseman Santino Rosso allowed the Titans to take the lead following Dylan Driver's sacrifice bunt attempt, as the Titans reclaimed the advantage. Headlining the inning, Jackie Urbaez blasted a three-run homer to right off Tyler Vail (loss, 1-2) for his first long ball of the season to make it 13-9.

Erasmo Piñales (win, 1-0) gave the Titans two frames out of the bullpen, allowing one unearned run in the tenth to secure his first win of the 2025 season.

For a second consecutive night, the Titans had four members of the offence record multi-hit games. With the win, the Titans also secure their second road series win of the season.

