Treece Twirls Another Gem, Grizzlies Blank Mississippi

June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies got another outstanding performance on the mound from starter Zac Treece (2-1) on Saturday night against the Mississippi Mud Monsters, as he pitched six innings for the "quality start" before three relievers held the visitors off the board the rest of the way in a 4-0 victory at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

Treece permitted at least one runner on base in every inning, but did not allow any Mud Monsters to reach base with less than two outs until the fifth, eventually finishing six frames for the second straight start with four strikeouts and two walks in his second straight win.

He received early run support in the second inning from the Grizzlies' offense. Dale Thomas and Jose Alvarez led off the inning with back-to-back hits, and Gateway would eventually take a 2-0 lead in the frame on RBI groundouts to second base by Tanner Garrison and Abdiel Diaz against Mississippi starter Rodney Theophile (2-3). The home squad would double their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, with D.J. Stewart drawing a leadoff walk, and Mark Shallenberger clubbing a two-run home run to right-center field to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

That would be all Gateway needed to take the series from the Mud Monsters, as Alec Whaley tossed a scoreless seventh inning, Francis Peguero worked a 1-2-3 eighth, and Keegan Collett worked around a couple of hits in the ninth to finish off the contest.

Now a perfect 5-0 against Mississippi this year, the Grizzlies will look to sweep the series from the Mud Monsters for a second time on Sunday, June 22, at Arsenal BG Ballpark. Lukas Veinbergs takes the mound for the series finale against Mississippi right-hander Luis Devers, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 21, 2025

