Big Inning Dooms Otters to Even Series

June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - A nine-run fourth doomed the Evansville Otters (17-20) as they fell to the Joliet Slammers (20-18) on Saturday night, 11-4.

Newly-signed Garret Simpson started for the Otters, his first professional start. He pitched into the fourth inning and through three innings, he had a shutout and four strikeouts.

Evansville loaded the bases in the third after a couple of hits and a walk before LJ Jones launched a double down the line at 108mph off the bat to jump out ahead 2-0. Another walk to David Mendham loaded the bases again but the runners were stranded.

After allowing a leadoff double, Simpson got his fifth strikeout before Joliet fought back. Joan Gonzalez was called on to finish the fourth, but not before the Slammers scored nine runs.

In the top of the fifth, Pavin Parks hit a one-out single and was followed by a two-run homer from Jones that snuck just inside the foul pole. Jones finished the game with all four of Evansville's RBIs on the night.

Jolliet added one run in both of the fifth and seventh innings to push their lead to 11-4.

The Otters managed to get a runner on in each of the final three frames, but couldn't push any more runs across. Evansville's catcher and former University of Southern Indiana star Logan Brown recorded the 400th hit of his professional career with a sharp single in the eighth inning.

Evansville will go for the series win tomorrow afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. CT scheduled first pitch. They then have an off day Monday before travelling to Gateway to take on the Grizzlies for their midweek series.

