Boulders Drop 4th Straight
June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY -- The New York Boulders dropped their fourth straight game, this time in heartbreaking fashion, 13-10, in 10 innings against the Ottawa Titans at Clover Stadium.
Ottawa (13-24) jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead, scoring three unearned runs vs. RHP Garrett Cooper (ND/ 5.1 IP, 5 R, 5 ER, 12 H, 1 BB, 3 K).
In his return from the injured list, C Jason Agresti made an immediate impact with a single and run scored in the second, then tying the game at 3-3 in the fourth with a leadoff HR. But the Titans answered in the fifth, reclaiming a 5-3 lead on C Victor Cerny's two-run single.
3B Santino Rosso cut the deficit to 5-4 in the sixth, plating 2B Fritz Genther with an RBI fielder's choice before Marte later drew a bases-loaded walk off RHP Brandon Marklund to tie the score.
Ottawa punched back with four runs in the seventh, highlighted by SS Aaron Casillas' two-run single and a two-run triple by LF Michael Mugan off LHP Ethan Bradford.
New York would rally again with a four-run eighth to even the score at 9, getting an RBI double from RF Ryan McCoy, a two-run double from Agresti, and a game-tying RBI single from Genther.
In the 10th, Ottawa took advantage of another Boulders error for four unearned runs, capped by a two-out, three-run HR for 2B Jackie Urbaez, putting the visitors up 13-9. The Ottawa lead proved to be enough this time as Erasmo Pinales recorded the final three outs, allowing only Marte, the "ghost runner," to score.
Also of note:
* McCoy (2-for-5) and Genther (3-for-4) both extended their hitting streaks to eight games * Agresti (3-for-5) extended his hitting streak to 13 games, dating back to May 24th
The Boulders will try to salvage the series finale tomorrow (Sunday) night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00pm EDT.
All New York Boulders games -- home and away -- are streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. For subscription information, visit FrontierLeagueTV.com.
-- Written by Ryan Lombardi -- Edited by Marc Ernay
