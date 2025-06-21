Miners Bounce Back Big in Quebec

June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

In an expected pitcher's duel, only one delivered on their promise. Balzan (3.11 ERA) vs. Perez (1.90 ERA) are both touted as one of their squad's best arms at the moment. However, Jackson Balzan came out on top with six shutout innings as the Miners earned a win in front of a packed Stade Canac in spite of the Capitales out hitting the Miners seven to four.

The Miners' scoring started in the third inning with two hits, one of which came across home plate after a full count wild pitch. The Miners never looked back, as they poured it on during the final innings.

Sussex County added much-needed insurance in the seventh with an impressive infield single by Hunter D'Amato, which marked the end of Quebec pitcher Cleiverth Perez's day. He finished the contest with four hits and one run allowed through 6.1 innings of work.

Multiple passed balls and wild pitches were the nail in the coffin for Quebec, as it resulted in multiple Miners' runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Going into the seventh inning stretch, the Miners led 4-0.

Tyler Luneke closed the door on Québec in the end with an impressive five strikeouts through two innings pitched. It is the 28-year old's second straight appearance without giving up a run.

The Miners and Capitales are facing off tomorrow for the series rubber match at 5:05PM EST. Whoever wins will get more than just bragging rights, as both the Miners (27-11) and the Capitales (30-8) sit atop of their respective divisions in the Frontier League.

Catch all the action on the Miner's Broadcast Network. On the Frontier League Network powered by HomeTeam and on the radio side on Mixlr.com/scminers

