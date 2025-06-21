Offense Awakens as Crushers Beat Rox 7-3

June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Brockton, MA - The Lake Erie Crushers (17-17) stormed to a 7-3 win over the Brockton Rox (17-20) on Saturday night. They logged hits in eight of the nine frames and all nine Crushers starters reached base in the game.

The Rox strung together four straight two-out hits in the bottom of the 1st inning to put across two runs, but the Crushers responded with a run in the 2nd on an RBI double by 3B Zach Campbell, his first his since being reacquired by Lake Erie earlier this week.

Then, 1B Scout Knotts crushed a solo home run in the 3rd to tie the game at two. It was Knotts' fourth homer of the year and the second time he's homered in back-to-back games this season.

The floodgates opened in the top of the 4th, a breakthrough Lake Erie has been yearning for for weeks. The first five batters of the inning reached base on four singles and a walk, and CF Dario Gomez lined a 2-RBI single to put the Crushers ahead. Then SS Jarrod Watkins added an RBI knock of his own, followed by DH Vincent Byrd Jr ., who capped off the inning with an RBI groundout, and the Crushers led 6-2 after the 4th.

LHP Darrien Ragins after a rocky first inning really settled in. He didn't give up a hit and walked just one batter in his final four innings of work. His final line: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (season high).

Lake Erie plated a run on an RBI single by Vincent Byrd Jr. in the 6th, and despite a solo home run by Brockton's 2B Evan Giordano in the 8th, the Crushers waltzed to a 7-3 win to even the series against the Rox. Both RHP Dayan Reinoso and RHP Brandyn Sittinger tossed scoreless relief outings in the victory.

Darrien Ragins (2-2) got his first win as a starter this season, and Brockton's Joe Sprake (0-2) was handed the loss giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The series finale is set for Sunday, June 22nd at 1:30pm ET. Anthony Escobar with his sub-1 ERA will get the start for the Crushers in the rubber match. The Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Washington Wild Things for another Thirsty Thursday! Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from June 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.