Jackals Survive Back-And-Forth Battle in Trois-Rivières, Snap Nine-Game Road Skid

June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Q.C. - The New Jersey Jackals (13-23) defeated the Les Aigles de Trois-Rivières 9-8 on Saturday night.

New Jersey struck first when Trevor Sheehan singled in Bryson Parks. Later in the frame, Arbert Cipion singled to score Sheehan, boosting the lead to 2-0. Les Aigles answered in the home first when Juan Carlos Negret reached on a fielder's choice to plate Louis-Phillipe Pelletier, slicing the gap to 2-1.

The Jackals expanded the lead in the fourth on a Patrick Sanchez two-RBI single that brought in Cipion and Jimmy Costin. Trailing 4-1, Trois-Rivieres replied for the second time in the ensuing half-inning, scoring on a James Smibert two-run home run, trimming the deficit to 4-3.

In the fifth, the Jackals got an insurance run back on a Jake DeLeo single that scored Sheehan. However, Les Aigles took their first lead of the day in the bottom of the fifth. John Montes scored on a Justin Farmer single. The next hitter, Brandon Hylton lofted a two-run short porch home run, putting Les Aigles ahead 6-5.

In the sixth, the call and response continued with New Jersey wrestling back the lead on two runs. With the bases loaded, DeLeo and Sam Angelo both worked walks, flipping the board to 7-6. Yet, it did not last long with the fourth immediate answer from Les Aigles on a Montes solo home run, evening the game at 7-7.

Both teams were scoreless in the seventh and eighth. In the ninth, New Jersey plated Cipion and Seeker on a wild pitch from Alexander Castro plus a Chris Burgess throwing error, putting New Jersey ahead 9-7. In the bottom of the ninth, Trois-Rivières put up a crooked number, scoring one on a Hylton single. With the tying run on third and the winning run on second base, Anthony Leak induced a pop out from Luis Curbelo to end the contest.

Dusty Baird (W, 1-2) picked up the win after sending Les Aigles down in order in the eighth with two strikeouts. Alexander Castro (L, 1-2) took the loss after tossing two innings, conceding two runs. Anthony Leak (S, 3) earned the save after allowing one run in the ninth.

The Jackals go for the series win against Les Aigles tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.







