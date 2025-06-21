Marynczak Blanks Bird Dawgs with Complete Game Shutout
June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
KINSTON, NC - The Tri-City ValleyCats (23-13) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (13-23) 12-0 on Saturday at Grainger Stadium.
Tri-City set the tone in the second inning. Jake Reinisch doubled off Spencer Johnston, and went to third after a groundout from Ian Walters. Josh Leslie then singled in a run and Josue Urdaneta walked. Cam Jones plated Leslie with a double. Kyle Novak collected a two-run single to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.
Reinisch doubled again in the third. Leslie brought in Reinisch with a double to provide Tri-City with a 5-0 advantage.
Novak reached on an error from Jaylen Smith in the fourth. Oscar Campos belted a two-run jack, his fifth home run of the season, to make it a 7-0 contest.
The ValleyCats added in the ninth. TJ Czyz walked Demias Jimerson, who advanced to second on a wild pitch. Campos singled and David Glancy walked to load the bases. Reinisch brought in a pair with his third two-bagger of the night. Afterward, Walters picked up an RBI groundout. Leslie and Urdaneta collected back-to-back doubles to put Tri-City on top, 12-0.
Arlo Marynczak (3-0) earned the win. He tossed the ValleyCats first nine inning complete game shutout since Jhon Vargas blanked the New England Knockouts at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on June 1 st, 2024. The Delmar native threw 131 pitches, limiting the Bird Dawgs to three hits and one walk, while striking out 12.
Johnston (3-3) received the loss. He pitched five frames, surrendering seven runs, five earned on eight hits, walking one, and striking out five.
Tri-City eyes the series victory over Down East tomorrow, Sunday, June 22 nd for a 1:30 PM start.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 12 | DOWN EAST 0
W: Arlo Marynczak (3-0)
L: Spencer Johnston (3-3)
Attendance: 1,599
Time of Game: 2:28
