Missed Chances Haunt Mud Monsters Saturday Night

June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Ill. - The Mud Monsters couldn't find the big hit when they needed it Friday night, leaving eight runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Gateway Grizzlies at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

Rodney Theophile battled through traffic early and kept the game close, but a two-run homer in the fifth proved the backbreaker. Theophile was charged with all four runs over 4.2 innings, striking out three and walking two.

Mississippi's bullpen continued to shine, with Chris Barraza tossing 2.1 scoreless innings and Michael Reed retiring the side in order in the eighth.

Victor Diaz gave the Mud Monsters late life with a double in the ninth, followed by a Ryan Cash single to put runners at the corners with one out. But Keegan Collett shut the door with back-to-back strikeouts to preserve the shutout.

At the plate, Kyle Booker reached twice and extended his team-best batting average to .313. Kasten Furr added a hit and a walk. Still, Mississippi hit into two double plays and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Standings Snapshot

With the loss, Mississippi falls to 17-21 and sits in fourth place in the Frontier League's Midwest Conference West Division:

Schaumburg Boomers - 25-13

Gateway Grizzlies - 22-15 (2.5 GB)

Joliet Slammers - 20-18 (5.0 GB)

Mississippi Mud Monsters - 17-22 (8.5 GB)

Windy City ThunderBolts - 10-28 (15.0 GB)

Team Leaders (Through June 21):

AVG: Kyle Booker (.319), Brayland Skinner (.292)

HR: Travis Holt (6 - T-3rd in FL Midwest), Kyle Booker (3)

RBI: Travis Holt (21), Karell Paz (21), Kyle Booker (19)

SB: Brayland Skinner (25 - 1st in Frontier League)

ERA: Chris Barraza (0.51), Michael Reed (1.45)

Wins: Tyree Thompson (4 - T-1st in FL Midwest)

Strikeouts: Brian Williams (36 - 3rd in FL Midwest), Brandon Mitchell (33)

Up Next

The Mud Monsters complete their weekend series in Sauget, Illinois, against the Gateway Grizzlies (22-15) on Sunday, June 22. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM CDT at Arsenal BG Ballpark. Mississippi returns home Tuesday, June 24, to begin a six-game series against the Down East BirdDawgs at Trustmark Park.

Next Homestand - June 24-29 at Trustmark Park:

- June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

- June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday

- June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers)

- June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission

- June 28 - Red, White & Tanked Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction

- June 29 - Howl in the Park, Kids Club Day presented by BadgePass + Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.

