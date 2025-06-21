Offense Explodes in High-Scoring Game

June 21, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, exploded offensively, homering five times en route to a 18-11 win over the Washington Wild Things on Saturday night.

The game didn't start the way of the Y'alls, with Washington homering just two pitches into the game, starting a five-run first inning, while sending nine to the plate off of starter Eli Majick (3-1.)

The Y'alls offense wouldn't let that slide for long, using the inexperience of rookie Luke McCullough in his first professional start to open up a huge first inning. A trio of walks, a hit batsmen, as well as a Hank Zeisler single to tie the ballgame back up at five. The inning didn't end there, as the newest Y'all, Michael Ballard, would drive in a pair with his first professional hit, starting a stretch of four consecutive hits, ending with Hank Zeisler's team leading ninth home run of the season.

The four-run lead continued to get extended in the second, with Ballard again being in the middle of the action, sending his first professional home run over the wall, extending the lead to 12-5.

Eli Majick would settle down for Florence, working through some traffic, but keeping Washington off the scoreboard for three consecutive innings.

The home run party would continue in the fourth for Florence, as Armani Smith would lead off the inning with a homer. Heladio Moreno would join the party, sending his first professional home run over the wall, opening the lead up to 11 for the Y'alls

Majick would run into some trouble in the fifth, failing to complete the inning, as six runs would cross the plate for the Wild Things.

Both teams would settle in the rest of the way, with both bullpens controlling the game, with Washington allowing just single runs in the seventh and eighth, while Florence's bullpen would stay without a blemish with Conner MacKay closing the game out in an 18-11 Florence win.

Florence returns to try and win the series against Washington with a rare Sunday night game. LHP Evan Webster takes the ball for Florence and will face Washnigton's Kobe Foster. First pitch is set for 5:07 PM for Family Funday, presented by Gold Star, and Bark in The Park, presented by Hoov's Hangout.







