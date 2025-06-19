Pitching and Offense Struggle, Swept out of Joliet

June 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, were swept out of Joliet after dropping both games of the doubleheader. Florence fell 6-2 in game one and 8-4 in the nightcap.

In game one, RHP Shaun Gamelin toed the rubber for Florence but struggled against the Joliet lineup. "Gamer" only tossed four innings allowing a season-high 11 hits and six runs while walking three. Joliet tagged Gamelin for two runs in the second, fourth, and fifth innings before he was relieved by Will Carsten who closed the game out for Florence.

The offense had nothing going to begin the twin bill only picking up four hits with two of them coming in the seventh inning. Armani Smith roped an RBI double to bring in Hank Zeisler in the fourth and Tyler Shaneyfelt picked up an RBI single in the seventh to plate Craig Massey. The Y'alls had just six baserunners all day against LHP CJ Blowers who went the distance in the seven-inning doubleheader.

Matt Fernandez grabbed the ball for Florence in game two, but unfortunately saw the same fate as Gamelin. After a clean first inning and up 3-0, Fernandez saw the lead disappear quickly after back-to-back Joliet homers and six hits in the second. He would finish there going just an inning and two-thirds, allowing five runs on five hits and being dealt his fifth loss of the season.

Florence lacked the offense once again seeing their only runs coming from two swings of the bat. It was a first-inning three-run homer from Armani Smith and a solo shot from Brendan Bobo that helped salvage the box score. Eddie Javier Jr. picked up a two-hit game at the bottom of the order as well.

Michael Barker followed Fernandez providing some long relief but still surrendering three runs across two and a third innings. Connor Mackay finished the game with two shutout innings allowing just two hits.

The Y'alls will head home to open a six-game homestand starting with the Washington Wild Things on Firework Friday. Florence sends their ace of the season Jonaiker Villalobos, while Washington's starter remains TBA. Fans can enter for happy hour at 5 PM ET and the first pitch is set for 7:03 PM.







Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.