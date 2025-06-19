ValleyCats and WMHT Announce Cat in the Hat Appearance

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats and WMHT Public Media are pleased to announce the return of The Cat in the Hat from the PBS KIDS series THE CAT IN THE HAT KNOWS A LOT ABOUT THAT! to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for an appearance during the "I Love Upstate NY Night" game on Thursday, August 21st.

Following a successful inaugural WMHT Family Fun Day event last summer, the Capital Region's beloved PBS and NPR member station will be an on-site sponsor, with Dr. Seuss' Cat in the Hat available for fans to interact with throughout the game. The first 500 children at the game will receive a commemorative mini WMHT baseball bat. Attendees will also be treated to postgame fireworks presented by Upstate Toyota Dealers.

Gates open at 5:30 PM with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM. The ValleyCats take on their conference rivals, the New York Boulders. Tri-City will be wearing its alternate cream-colored Collar City Cats jerseys, honoring the rich industrial and baseball history in Troy.

"WMHT is thrilled to partner with the ValleyCats to bring the Cat in the Hat back to The Joe," said WMHT President and CEO, Anthony V. Hayes. "We invite Capital Region residents to join us on August 21st to celebrate our wonderful community, watch a great game, and enjoy a delightful evening full of fun and festivities."

"We are excited to continue this new tradition with WMHT at The Joe," said ValleyCats Vice President & General Manager, Matt Callahan. "Our mascot, SouthPaw, can't wait to welcome his best Cat friend back to the ballpark."

Tickets for the August 21st game are available now and start at just $9. Guests are encouraged to purchase in advance at www.tcvalleycats.com, by calling 518-629-CATS, or by visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







