Finale Between Crushers and Jackals Canceled

June 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Paterson, NJ - The Lake Erie Crushers (17-16) and New Jersey Jackals (12-22) only made it through three innings on Thursday before the game was canceled due to inclement weather conditions.

The Jackals led 2-0 with the 4th inning about to begin, but the heavens opened up and thunderstorms descended upon Hinchliffe Stadium. After some deliberation, the game was called after about an hour of stoppage.

All stats from this game will not be counted towards season stats, and the game is not intended to be resumed. The Crushers and Jackals will settle for a series split.

The Crushers will head to Brockton, Massachusetts to begin a weekend series with the Brockton Rox. First pitch on Friday is at 7pm, then Saturday and Sunday at 6:30pm and 3:30pm, respectively. The Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Washington Wild Things. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

