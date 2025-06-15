Lake Erie Blanked for the First Time in 2025, Drop Series in Florence

June 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence, KY - The Lake Erie Crushers (16-15) suffered a 3-0 shutout loss to the Florence Y'alls (15-17) in the rubber match on Sunday. They fell to 3-3 in the season series with their Central Division counterparts.

LHP Darrien Ragins got into some trouble in the first inning, but he maneuvered his way into a scoreless frame. In the 2nd, however, the Y'alls took advantage of a fielding error with a two-out, 2-RBI single by DH TJ Reeves to take an early lead.

Ragins settled down in the middle frames, facing the minimum and finishing his day with 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R (both unearned), 2 BB, and 2 K.

LHP Kenny Pierson surrendered a solo homer to 1B Hank Zeisler (his second in as many games) in the 6th, but pitched well otherwise in an 1 2/3 IP. RHP Brandon Scheurer didn't give up a hit in his 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, but the bats never woke up for Lake Erie.

They amassed just five hits in the game, and while they brought the tying run to the plate in the 9th, it was too little too late as the Y'alls came away with a 3-0 win. CF Dario Gomez was 3-4 with three singles and a stolen base on the afternoon.

Y'alls starter Eli Majick (3-1) went five scoreless to get the win. Darrien Ragins (1-2) pitched well but was given the loss. Reliever Will Carsten (1) notched a pair of strikeouts in his first professional save.

Lake Erie will travel to New Jersey to begin a series with the Jackals beginning Tuesday, June 17th at 6:35pm ET. The Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Washington Wild Things. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

