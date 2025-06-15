ThunderBolts Suffer Pair of Tight Losses in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN - Logan Brown had a pair of game-winning hits for the Evansville Otters as they swept the ThunderBolts in a Sunday doubleheader, 3-0 and 5-4 at Bosse Field.

After Saturday night's game was suspended in the third inning, it resumed on Sunday with the score at 0-0. It remained that way despite scoring chances for both teams. Through five frames, the Bolts left six runners on base and through four, the Otters stranded seven.

In the fifth inning, Evansville finally broke through. They loaded the bases on three straight walks. The first two runners scored on a Brown double and a JJ Cruz sacrifice fly made it 3-0, which would go on to be the final score.

Joan Gonzalez (1-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings and Dante Maietta (0-1) allowed one run over 1.1 innings and took the loss. Nick McAuliffe tossed two shutout frames for the save.

The ThunderBolts led game two 1-0 in the fourth inning, when Keenan Taylor put the Otters in front with a three-run homer.

The score remained 3-1 until the top of the sixth when Michael Sandle and Kyle Harbison drew walks for the Bolts. Oscar Serratos scored them both on a game-tying double. Then, Christian Kuzemka singled Serratos in to give the Bolts a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Brown hit a two-run homer to give the Otters a 5-4 win.

Alex Valdez (1-0) pitched the final 1.1 innings for the win and Trevin Reynolds (2-2) took the loss.

The Bolts take Monday off and return to Ozinga Field for a five-game home stand starting Tuesday. Buddie Pindel (2-2, 5.79) gets the start in the series opener as the Bolts get their first ever look at the Mississippi Mud Monsters. Game one of the series is on a Value Tuesday with all tickets going for just $3 and $2 hot dogs, popcorn, pop and water. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







