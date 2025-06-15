ValleyCats Drop High-Scoring Game to Rox

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (20-11) fell 12-8 to the Brockton Rox (15-17) on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Rensselaer County Family Day at "The Joe" featured a sold-out crowd of 4,865 fans.

Tri-City opened the scoring in the first. Oscar Campos and David Glancy singled off Dillon Ryan. Jake Reinisch was hit by a pitch before Campos scored from third on a wild pitch to provide the ValleyCats with a 1-0 advantage.

Brockton flexed its muscles in the second. Trey Ciulla-Hall and Zach Eldred launched back-to-back home runs off Arlo Marynczak to give the Rox a 2-1 lead.

Tri-City responded in the bottom of the second, Josh Leslie doubled, and Josue Urdaneta walked. Cam Jones laid down a sac bunt, and both runners advanced. Demias Jimerson collected an RBI groundout to even the game, 2-2.

Brockton countered in the third. Austin White and Keagan Calero walked, and executed a double steal. Evan Giordano picked up an RBI groundout to pull the Rox ahead, 3-2.

Leslie tripled in the fourth and came around on a single from Urdaneta. Jones singled and Jimerson walked to load the bases. Julian Boyd singled in a run off Thomas Nelson and Campos lifted a sac fly. Glancy grounded out, and Jimerson scored from second base, which put the ValleyCats on top, 6-3.

Derek Bender homered in the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-4. Calero reached on an error from Ian Walters in the seventh. Hemmanuel Rosario then singled against Duke Brotherton before Bender was hit by a pitch. Tommy Kretzler belted a grand slam to make it an 8-6 game.

Marynczak received a no-decision. He tossed his longest start of the 2025 campaign. Marynczak allowed four runs on six hits across six innings of work, walking four, and striking out two.

Ryan was also handed a no-decision. He threw three frames, surrendering six runs, five earned on seven hits, walking three, and striking out two.

Jones singled in the eighth against Trevor Anibal. Kyle Novak reached on a 4-6 fielder's choice, and moved to second on a wild pitch. John McHenry then walked. Glancy drove in a pair with a double to make it an 8-8 contest.

Brockton batted around and scored four runs in the ninth to take a 12-8 advantage.

Anibal (2-1) earned the win. He lasted an inning, giving up two runs on two hits, walking one, and striking out one. Luke Trueman (3-2) received the loss and tossed two frames.

Tri-City has a day off tomorrow before beginning a six-game road trip in North Carolina on Tuesday, June 17 th against the Down East Bird Dawgs. The ValleyCats return to Joe Bruno Stadium for a three-game series against the Ottawa Titans on Tuesday, June 24 th.

FINAL | BROCKTON 12 | TRI-CITY 8

W: Trevor Anibal (2-1)

L: Luke Trueman (3-2)

Attendance: 4,865

Time of Game: 3:17

