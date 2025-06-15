Bird Dawgs Survive Wild 9-8 Shootout to Complete Sweep

June 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON, N.J. - In a game that featured five lead changes, the Down East Bird Dawgs came out on top with a 9-8 win over the New Jersey Jackals on Sunday, clinching their first series sweep of the season.

The Bird Dawgs struck first in the top of the first inning when Trotter Harlan hit an RBI double to take a 1-0 lead.

New Jersey answered in the bottom of the second as Patrick Sanchez delivered an RBI single, and Richel Del Rosario followed with a three-run homer to put the Jackals ahead 4-1.

The Bird Dawgs responded in the third, starting with a sacrifice fly by Cameron Masterman, then reclaiming the lead at 5-4 on Harlan's three-run blast.

Del Rosario tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth. The Jackals added two more runs in the fifth as Jimmy Costin hit a run-scoring single and Del Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk. Jake DeLeo brought in another run on a groundout in the sixth to extend New Jersey's lead to 8-5.

The Bird Dawgs tied it in the seventh when Harlan grounded out to bring in one, and Cole Hill followed with a two-run single to make it 8-8.

The winning run came in the eighth when Trey Law ripped a single to center, scoring Jaylen Smith, who evaded a tag at the plate to give the Bird Dawgs a 9-8 lead.

Nate Roof (2-0) earned the win with two hitless, scoreless innings of relief. Spencer Johnston started for Down East, going four innings and allowing five runs on seven hits. Drew Henderson notched his first save of the season with a perfect ninth inning, striking out all three batters he faced.

Dustin Baird (0-2) took the loss for New Jersey, giving up one run on four hits in two innings. Starter Tommy Lawrence pitched six innings, allowing five runs on six hits.

The Bird Dawgs advance to 11-20, overtaking the Jackals in the division as they secured their first sweep of the season. Next up, the Bird Dawgs travel back home for a six-game series against the Tri-City ValleyCats. The series opener is set for 7 p.m. on June 17 at Historic Grainger Stadium.

