Czech's Walk off Grand Slam Lifts Washington to DH Sweep

June 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - After walking off a winner in game one of Sunday's doubleheader, an 8.5-hour day at the ballyard was capped by a walk-off grand slam courtesy of Andrew Czech in the seventh inning to allow Washington to complete a doubleheader sweep and win the series over the Joliet Slammers.

Joliet wasted no time as the Slammers got their 1-0 on the second pitch of the game via a solo home run. Starting pitcher Zach Kirby only needed six pitches to collect the three outs after and limit the damage to one run. Like in game one, the Wild Things responded quickly as Czech brought home Tommy Caufield for the first run, then Czech was brought home after two-straight walks to help Washington take the early 2-1 lead.

Both Joliet and Washington remained at a stalemate through the next three innings as neither team recorded a single hit. The Slammers broke the scoreless streak when they brought in a run on a double play. Washington stranded two runners on the basepaths, and the game was left tied 2-2 after five innings.

Joliet kept their foot on the gas taking advantage of a Kirby walk and hit by pitch, scoring another run off of a wild pitch, a controversial missed tag by catcher Willie Estrada and an RBI double Joliet led 4-2 through six innings of play. After pulling Kirby in the top of the seventh, reliever Andrew Herbert was sent into the game to get the final two outs of the seventh inning forcing the Slammers to strand two runners.

Washington then worked two walks, with a broken-bat single by Kadon Morton in between to load the bases for Czech who hit a walk-off grand-slam deep to centerfield helping the Wild Things clinch the series win and walk off both doubleheader games today.

The Slammers fall to 16-17 on the season, while the Wild Things rise to a 19-13 mark and with it comes a two and a half game lead over Lake Erie in the division. The Wild Things will start a seven-game road trip on Tuesday as the Wild Things' first stop is in Evansville versus the Otters for a Central Division matchup. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.