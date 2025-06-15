Skinner Shines, But Seventh-Inning Surge Sinks Monsters

June 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Mud Monsters kept it close through six innings on Sunday, but Schaumburg exploded for six runs in the seventh to pull away for an 11-3 win and take the series.

Mississippi cut the deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fifth after a rally sparked by Kasten Furr, Brayland Skinner, and Travis Holt. Furr singled and stole second, Skinner doubled him home, and Holt followed with an RBI single. But Schaumburg answered right back with two unearned runs in the bottom half to stretch the lead to 5-2 and keep control.

Skinner finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI, and his league-best 25th stolen base. Furr reached three times and scored twice, while Holt drove in two and added a stolen base of his own.

Rodney Theophile (2-2) took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) over five innings. The right-hander struck out five but walked five and was charged with a pair of unearned runs in the fifth after a two-out fielding error extended the inning.

The Boomers broke things open in the seventh against the bullpen, using three hits, three walks, and a pair of sacrifice flies to stretch the lead to 11-3.

Mississippi stole five bases and matched Schaumburg in hits with 8, but left nine runners on and committed three defensive miscues in the finale. Standings Snapshot With the loss, Mississippi falls to 15-18 and sits in fourth place in the Frontier League's Midwest Conference West Division: Schaumburg Boomers - 22-11 Gateway Grizzlies - 19-13 (2.5 GB) Joliet Slammers - 16-16 (5.5 GB) Mississippi Mud Monsters - 15-18 (7.0 GB) Windy City ThunderBolts - 8-24 (13.5 GB)

Team Leaders (Through June 15): - AVG: Brayland Skinner (.310) - HR: Travis Holt (5) - RBI: Travis Holt, Kyle Booker (19) - SB: Skinner (25 - 1st in FL) - ERA: Roberto Gonzalez (0.00), Chris Barraza (0.59) - Wins: Tyree Thompson (4 - T-2nd in FL) - Strikeouts: Brian Williams (29), Brandon Mitchell (28), Rodney Theophile (26)

Transactions - June 15, 2025 The Mississippi Mud Monsters made the following roster moves prior to Sunday's game in Schaumburg: - Activated INF Ryan Cash from the 14-Day Injured List - Placed RHP Luis Devers on the Visa Inactive List The active roster now stands at 24 players.

Up Next: Road Trip to Windy City and Gateway Following Monday's off day, the Mud Monsters continue their road swing with a three-game set at Windy City starting Tuesday, June 17. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM from Ozinga Field in Crestwood, Illinois.

That series will mark the end of Mississippi's first tour through Chicagoland, having already faced Joliet and Schaumburg this month. From there, the Monsters head downstate for a three-game weekend matchup against the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget beginning Friday, June 20.

Next Homestand - June 24-29 at Trustmark Park: - June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo - June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday - June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers) - June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission - June 28 - Red, White & Tanked Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction - June 29 - Howl in the Park, Kids Club Day presented by BadgePass + Kids Run the Bases presented by Mississippi Children's Museum

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.

