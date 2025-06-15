Early Deficit Drops Titans in Series Finale

Ottawa Titans attempt to stop a Trois-Rivieres Aigles baserunner

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (11-21) fell into an early hole and were unable to recover, dropping Sunday's finale 11-4 to the Trois-Rivičres Aigles (12-21), snapping the team's game-winning streak.

Shane Telfer (loss, 1-4) saw the Aigles spark a two-out rally in the second inning, scoring three times off six hits to jump out to an early lead. A two-run single from Justin Farmer and an RBI knock from Brandon Hylton had the visitors on the board first. The runs saw a 21-inning scoreless streak come to an end for the Titans' pitching staff.

For good measure in the third, the Aigles sent nine to the plate for a second-straight inning, scoring four times on four hits. John Montes and the dangerous 2-3 punch of Farmer and Hylton all connected for RBI hits.

The Titans' southpaw was removed from the game following two and a third, allowing seven runs on 11 hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Struggling offensively to find their stride, the Titans loaded the bags in the fourth against right-hander Jacob Peaden (ND, 0-2) - with Victor Cerny hammering a bases-clearing double to make it a 7-3 game.

As the teams exchanged runs over the middle innings, the Aigles tacked on three more for good measure in the ninth against left-hander Pablo Garabitos to put the game out of reach.

In all, Aigles centre fielder Justin Farmer went 5-for-5 with three doubles, a walk, and seven RBI in the win.

Out of the bullpen following Telfer's start, Brandon Marklund hurled two and two-thirds of one-run ball - while Dazon Cole, Billy Duby, and Zach Cameron combined to work scoreless frames to keep the game close.

After a day off on Monday, the Ottawa Titans continue the homestand with the first of a three-game series against the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

