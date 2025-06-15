Boomers Pull Away from Mississippi

June 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored six times in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull away from the Mississippi Mud Monsters and score an 11-3 victory before a full house at Wintrust Field on Father's Day.

Kyle Fitzgerald singled home a run with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the first to open the scoring. Fitzgerald made the score 2-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third and Andrew Sojka followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0. Mississippi drew within 3-2 in the fifth but the Boomers plated a pair of unearned runs to answer. Leading 5-3 in the seventh, the Boomers were able to put the game away. Michael Gould recorded an RBI single, Aaron Simmons walked with the bases loaded and Sam Kuchinski and Alec Craig followed with consecutive sacrifice flies. Christian Fedko extended his league leading on-base streak to 32 by singling home two to finish out the scoring.

Eric Turner worked five innings to earn the win, allowing two runs while striking out five. Dylan Stutsman tossed two frames while Nick Paciorek and Mitch White finished out the win. Anthony Calarco notched three hits in the win. Fitzgerald drove home a pair of runs.

The Boomers (22-11) are off on Monday before heading to St. Louis for a three-game series with the Gateway Grizzlies beginning on Tuesday night at 6:30pm. RHP Quinlan Wiley (2-0, 0.00) is slated to start the opener. The Boomers return home for more fun next weekend. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







