Florence Tosses Shutout in Series Win

June 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, defeated the Lake Erie Crushers 3-0 on Father's Day. The win marked the second consecutive series win for Florence as they try to inch back towards .500 and beyond.

The day was led by solid pitching starting with the Southpaw Eli Majick picking up his third win of the season, stretching five innings of work, striking out five, while only giving up four hits, with his lone inning of true trouble coming as Lake Erie stranded a pair of baserunners in the third.

The offense took advantage of an error early in the second, loading the bases up for TJ Reeves, who would drive in a pair, giving the Y'alls a two-run lead.

Pitching would be great for Florence, as the two runs would prove to be plenty as the game turned over to the bullpen and Pedro Alfonseca. Alfonseca would spin a pair of scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner during the appearance.

Hank Zeisler would continue his hot streak, adding insurance with a solo home run in the sixth, his eighth bomb of the season, and third for him this week.

The Y'alls would turn over the 3-0 lead to Jett Lodes for the eighth, and Will Carsten for the ninth, both of which would allow baserunners, but get out of the innings unscathed.

The 3-0 final is the second shutout of the season for Florence, with the previous coming in a seven-inning complete game from Jonaiker Villalobos a week ago in Mississippi.

Florence finishes the week, and the homestand 5-1, moving within two games of .500 at 15-17. The win also clinches the second consecutive series win for Florence, marking just the second time this season with consecutive series wins.

Florence receives an off-day on Monday before they head to Joliet to open a three-game series versus the Slammers. The Y'alls will return to Thomas More Stadium on Friday, June 20th to open another six-game homestand. Florence will send LHP Evan Webster to the mound on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT.







