Zeisler Earns Player of the Week

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are proud to announce that UTL Hank Zeisler has earned Frontier League Player of The Week honors. The award comes from his offensive surge this past week in both series against Windy City and Lake Erie.

The 2024 Frontier League All-Star wins his first-ever Player of The Week in professional baseball and becomes the second player in Florence to win it this season. Armani Smith won the award just a few weeks ago and now Florence has already matched the amount of times they won the award in 2024, when Zade Richardson won it twice.

The Captain of the Florence club started the season off slow but has steadily surged the past few weeks and came alive this past week. Fresh off of a 10 RBI series versus Mississippi, Zeisler stayed hot at the plate against Windy City going 3-for-4 on Tuesday with an RBI and four runs scored in a Y'alls 21-4 win. On Wednesday, Zeisler followed up with a 2-for-3 line with three RBIs and three runs scored, including a solo shot for his sixth home run of the season. Zeisler finished the series going 5-10 with four RBIs, nine runs scored, and five walks in a Y'alls sweep of the ThunderBolts.

With the division rival Lake Erie Crushers coming to town on Friday, Zeisler settled in at the plate and was the only source of offense for Florence tallying both hits and an RBI in the 4-3 loss. Looking for vengeance on Saturday, Zeisler came up clutch with the bases loaded in the fifth when he launched his third grand slam of the season to fuel a Y'alls 8-2 win. The titanic blast to straightaway centerfield tied the Frontier League record for grand slams in a single season, which matched his teammate, Richardson, from last season. His swansong came on Sunday when he added his third homer of the week, another solo shot in the sixth inning to give the Y'alls some insurance towards a 3-0 win.

On the week, Zeisler went 9-for-19 (.474 avg) with three home runs, 10 RBIs, 13 runs scored, and 8 walks. All of this offense while playing masterful defense at first base, left field, and third base. With his efforts from the week, Zeisler raised his average to .298 on the season and stormed into the team-lead for home runs (7) and RBIs (32).

Florence receives an off-day on Monday before they head to Joliet to open a three-game series versus the Slammers. The Y'alls will return to Thomas More Stadium on Friday, June 20th to open another six-game homestand. Florence will send LHP Evan Webster to the mound on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT.







