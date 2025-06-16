Boulders Drop Rubber Game to Gateway

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders were shut out until the seventh inning and lost their rubber match against the Gateway Grizzlies, 6-1, on Father's Day at Clover Stadium.

LHP Garrett Coe (L), who shut them out on four hits until New York finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh.

A walk and single ended Treece's day, with reliever Alec Whaley giving up a bases loaded walk to RF Ryan McCoy for the Boulders' only run, as they'd leave the bases loaded and strand a total of 11 runners on the day, including eight in scoring position.

After an off-day Monday, the Boulders continue their season-high nine-game home stand against the Québec Capitales. First pitch Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT, with LHP Mason Olson making his first appearance since a complete-game, one-hit shutout at Sussex County on June 10th.

