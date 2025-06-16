Boulders Put up Second 14-Spot of Week

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders' offense exploded for 14 runs on 16 hits to end their three-game losing streak, outslugging the Gateway Grizzlies, 14-10, in the second of a three-game series at Clover Stadium.

Gateway (18-13) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on RHP Garrett Cooper (W/ 2.2 IP, 6 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 4 K).

New York (15-15) went ahead for the first me thanks to a three-run bo om of the second; CF Ryan Vogel was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then Dennis smacked a two-run single.

The Boulders made it 6-2 in the third on C Jack Scanlon's second two-run homer of the series, but Gateway evened the score in the top of the fourth, sending all nine batters to the plate before the home team -- on "Super Hero Night" at the ballpark - took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame on 2B Fritz Genther's e-breaking two-run double.

The New York offense wasn't done there, as DH Alfredo Marte mashed a three-run homer in the fi h to make it 11-6, and the lead would extend to 13-6 before the Grizz plated four in the seventh off RHP Mike DeSanti before Genther put the cherry on top with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, playing RF Ryan McCoy, who'd reached on a one-out triple.

Also of note:

* Manager TJ Stanton collected his 396th career regular season win

* Scanlon and 3B San no Rosso were 3-for-5, while Dennis, McCoy, Marte, and 1B Chris an Ficca all went 2-for-5

LHP Garrett Coe (1-3) takes the mound tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon for the rubber game of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 1:00pm EDT.

