Chris Carter to be Inducted in FL Hall of Fame

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Officially announced by the Frontier League today, former Wild Thing Chris Carter (2005-06) is part of the Class of 2025 set to be inducted into the Frontier League Hall of Fame. Carter is part of a class that includes Phil Hawke, Jason Lowey, Josh Lowey, Mike Cervenak, Rick Nadeau and Robert Ford.

Carter was a big force at the plate in four seasons in the Frontier League, two of which were with the Kalamazoo Kings and two of which were with the Wild Things. He played in the league from 2003-06 and hit .318 with more than 180 RBI and was named a postseason All Star twice (2003, 2006). He moved into affiliated ball with the Orioles organization during his time with the Kings before making his way to Washington in 2005. That season, he drove in 73 runs with 13 doubles, eight triples and 12 home runs. The homer total was a career high. He followed it up with an eight-homer, nine-double, six-triple year in 2006 and drove in 48.

In his two seasons with Washington, the team won 122 games and made the Frontier League playoffs twice. He was named a postseason All Star outfielder in 2006. He tallied 364 hits in his Frontier League career, including a career-high 103 with the Wild Things in 2005.

John Massarelli, his manager in Washington, told the Frontier League this about Carter in the league's press release regarding the Hall of Fame Class of 2025, which is available on the league's website.

"Chris was a five-tool player: he could hit, hit for power, run, play all three outfield positions, and [he] had a strong arm. His best attribute, however, was his ability to lead in the clubhouse and be the ultimate teammate. [He is] one of my favorite players in my coaching career."

Chris will be inducted into the Hall of Fame prior to the July 25 home game at EQT Park.

To be eligible for the Frontier League Hall of Fame, a player must have been out of the Frontier League for three full seasons plus retired from professional baseball for a full year. Frontier League Rules specify that there will be at least two players elected that played in each of three eras: 1993-1999, 2000-2010, 2011-2020. Also inducted will be either a Special Moment in League History or a Special Contributor to the growth of the League.







