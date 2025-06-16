ThunderBolts Baseball Camp for Ages 6-12 Returns July 29 and 31

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Come improve your skills with the Windy City ThunderBolts professional baseball players! Our annual baseball camp will be held on Tuesday, July 29 and Thursday, July 31 (with Wednesday being an off day)! The camp is for ages 6-12 and all sign ups must be completed by Monday, July 28. Campers will receive instruction from ThunderBolts players at various stations covering all baseball fundamentals. Each camper will also receives lunch after camp both days and and two free tickets for the ThunderBolts game on the Thursday the 31st. Camp runs from 10 am - 12:30 pm both days. The camp is $80 per child.

For questions about the camp or to register, call us at 708-489-2255 .







