Every Jackals Hitter Reaches Base, Long Tosses Seven Frames with One Hit in Win over Aigles

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON N.J.- The New Jersey Jackals (11-18) took down the Trois-Rivières Aigles (11-19) in the last game of the set, 9-2.

The Jackals jumped on the board in the third. With runners on the corners after Bryson Parks got hit by a pitch and Luis Acevedo singled, Ryan Ford hit a double to make it a 1-0 game after Parks came across.

In the fifth inning with Parks on third, Ford delivered again with a single making it 2-0.

New Jersey's Arbert Cipion made it a 3-0 game in the sixth when he hit a solo home run. They added on another with Patrick Sanchez on base, Parks laid down a sacrifice bunt, but an error saw Sanchez score and Parks reach second to make it a 4-0 game. Parks came around to score on a passed ball to make it 5-0.

With the bases loaded in the seventh, Cipion came through again with a single to drive in two making it 7-0. Later in the frame, Kenneth Jimenez scored on a Patrick Sanchez fielder's choice to bring the game to 8-0. Miguel Gomez walked with the bases loaded to bring home Sanchez, 9-0.

Les Aigles broke up the shutout in the ninth when John Montes hit a sacrifice fly to put them on the board, 9-1. Walner Espinal followed that up with an RBI single to add another, 9-2.

Jackals' starter Jalon Long (W, 2-3) tossed seven shutout innings, giving up only one hit. He struck out seven and walked two. Ryan Hynes put up a zero in the eighth, giving up one hit and striking out two. Colt Webb threw the last inning, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out two.

Aigles' starter Brayan Villar (L, 0-3) lasted four plus innings, surrendering one run on four hits, and striking out one. He was replaced by Cal Carver (ND, 0-2). Carver threw 1.2 innings, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks. Ronaldo Fernandez tossed 1.1 innings, giving up four runs on one hit and three walks, while striking out one. Cameron Kramer threw the eighth inning, giving up two hits and striking out one.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow night when the Down East Bird Dawgs come back to town. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM E.T.







