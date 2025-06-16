Boulders LHP Mason Olson Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that left hander Mason Olson has been named the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week for June 9-15. The 23-year-old from Spanish Fork, Utah pitched the most dominant game in franchise history last Tuesday night, facing the minimum 27 batters in a complete-game shutout of the first place Sussex County Miners.

Olson struck out nine, while allowing just one hit -- a second inning leadoff single -- and a seventh inning, one-out walk, but both runners were erased on double plays. Thanks to some stellar defense behind him, the southpaw threw only five of his 89 total pitches with men on base.

Olson is the first Boulder to earn a weekly Frontier League nod since LHP Mitchell Senger last August 26th. Right hander Brandon Backman had also been named Pitcher of the Week on July 1, 2024.

Olson will take the mound tomorrow evening when the Boulders continue their longest home stand of the season (nine games), facing the three-time defending Frontier League champion Québec Capitales. First pitch for all three games of the series is scheduled for 7:00pm EDT.

