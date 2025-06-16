Hughes' Contract Purchased by Blue Jays

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release









Evansville Otters pitcher Grif Hughes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are proud to announce that left-handed pitcher Grif Hughes has had his contract purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Grif has put incredible work into his game over the last couple of years," Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. "We are incredibly proud and excited to see what is next for him."

Hughes has been a highly reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Otters all season. In 18.2 innings of work, he has 28 strikeouts to just three walks. In his 13 games, he has a 4-2 record with a 2.89 ERA.

Last year, in his professional debut season with the Otters, he pitched 44 innings across 36 games, he struck out 61 batters and allowed just 17 walks. The lefty had a 3.07 ERA in 2024, allowing just 18 runs all season.

The Knoxville, TN native pitched collegiately at Carson-Newman University, where he had a four-year ERA of 5.48, appearing in 63 games and striking out 147 batters in 120 innings of work.

