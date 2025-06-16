Jackals Surrender Two Multi-Run Leads, Fall in Back and Forth Battle to Bird Dawgs

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON N.J.- The New Jersey Jackals (11-21) fell to the Down East Bird Dawgs (11-20) 9-8.

The Bird Dawgs jumped on the board in the first inning, when Trotter Harlan hit a double with two runners on to drive in one, making it 1-0.

The Jackals responded in the second beginning with a Jake DeLeo double. Later in the frame, he stole third which set up Patrick Sanchez, who drove home DeLeo on a single to tie the game at 1-1. With Sanchez and Jimmy Costin on base, Richel Del Rosario stepped up to the plate and hit a three-run homer to make it 4-1.

The Bird Dawgs answered right back in the third. With the bases loaded, Cameron Masterman hit a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2. The next batter, Harlan, hit a three-run home run to give them a 5-4 lead.

New Jersey came back to tie it in the fourth. Del Rosario hit a single with the bases loaded, scoring Miguel Gomez to even the score at five.

In the fifth, the Jackals wrestled back the lead. With the bases loaded, Costin singled and Del Rosario walked to add two runs, making it 7-5. New Jersey added another in the sixth when Kenneth Jimenez scored with the bases loaded on a double play off the bat of DeLeo to make it 8-5.

In the seventh, the Bird Dawgs cut into the gap when Harlan grounded out with the bases loaded to score one, making it 8-6. Later in the inning, they added two more runs on a Cole Hill single to tie the game 8-8.

The Bird Dawgs jumped ahead in the eighth on a Trey Law a go-ahead single, which scored Jaylen Smith to make it 9-8.

Jackals' starter Tommy Lawrence (ND, 0-0) pitched six innings, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Ryan Hynes entered in relief, throwing one inning, giving up three runs on two hits and two walks. Dusty Baird (L, 0-2) came in and threw two innings, giving up one run on four hits.

Bird Dawgs' starter Spencer Johnston (ND, 3-2) tossed four innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out two. He was relieved by Axel Andueza, who threw one inning, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks. TJ Czyz entered next, pitching one inning, giving up one run on three walks. Nate Roof (W, 2-0) threw two innings, walking one and striking out one. Drew Henderson (S, 1) struck out the side in the ninth.

The Jackals are back in action Tuesday night to start a series with the Lake Erie Crushers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM E.T.







Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.