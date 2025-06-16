Boulders Drop Third Straight

June 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders opened their season-high nine-game home stand with a rain-delayed heartbreaker Friday night, losing 10-9 in 10 innings to the Gateway Grizzlies at Clover Stadium.

Gateway (18-12) plated their "ghost runner" on the first pitch of the 10th inning on an RBI double by 2B Gabe Holt, while the Boulders (14-15) stranded the tying and winning runs at first and third base.

The game began after an hour and 25 minute rain delay, and started well for New York when LF Isaac Bellony drilled a solo homer over the right centerfield bleachers in the bottom of the second inning.

But the lead was short lived, as the Grizzlies (18-12) answered with a two-run HR in the top of the fourth by DH Mark Shallenberger off of RHP Holden Phelps (ND / 4+ IP, 6 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 3 K), who was matched up on the mound with Chicagoland high school teammate Ben Harris.

The Boulders quickly went back in front, 4-3, on Bellony's two-run double, only to see the Grizz claw back with a five-spot in the top of the fifth for a 7-3 lead.

New York closed within 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth, getting an RBI infield single from 1B Christian Ficca, who drove in his team high 30th run of the season, and a ribby groundout (his 4th RBI) for Bellony.

Then, after falling behind 9-5 in the seventh, the Boulders drew even moments after the stretch thanks to a run-scoring wild pitch, an RBI single by 2B Fritz Genther, and a game-tying two run blast into the right centerfield bleachers off the bat of C Jack Scanlon.

RHP Garrett Cooper (2-0) takes the mound tomorrow (Saturday) night for the middle game of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30pm EDT.

