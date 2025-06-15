Treece Turns Back Clock, Grizzlies Win Series to Close Trip

June 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







POMONA, NY. - The Gateway Grizzlies and New York Boulders played a holiday matinee to close out their weekend set on Sunday afternoon, and on Father's Day, it was their eldest player that led the charge from the mound, as Zac Treece (1-1) turned in a gem by pitching six-plus innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 victory that clinched the road series at Clover Stadium.

For the second game in a row, the Grizzlies jumped on the New York starter right away in the top of the first, leading off the game with three straight singles against Garrett Coe (1-4) by Gabe Holt, Victor Castillo, and D.J. Stewart. A ground ball double play with the bases loaded off the bat of Dale Thomas then made it 1-0 Grizzlies.

Gateway did not stop there in giving their starter early run support. Holt came up again in the second inning with two outs, and lifted an RBI single to left-center field just out of the reach of Boulders shortstop Austin Dennis, doubling the lead to 2-0.

In the third inning, Stewart singled and Thomas doubled to lead off the frame before Mark Shallenberger continued his hot streak with a three-run, opposite-field home run, giving the Grizzlies a 5-0 cushion. Thomas would then crack a solo shot to left field down the line for a 6-0 advantage in the top of the fourth inning.

That gave the 35-year-old Treece extra breathing room, and in his second start of the season, the veteran turned in a brilliant performance, allowing just four hits and two walks in his first six innings pitched while shutting out a New York lineup that was coming off a 14-run, 16-hit contest the day before.

After Treece allowed a leadoff walk and single in the seventh inning, the Grizzlies went to the bullpen, and the Boulders got on the board by loading the bases for Ryan McCoy, who drew a walk to force in a run and break up the shutout. But Alec Whaley got out of the jam by striking out Alfredo Marte and getting Christian Ficca to pop out, preserving the lead at 6-1. Francis Peguero and Keegan Collett would then finish off the contest with scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth, giving the Grizzlies their third win in their last four games as well as just their second road series win ever against a member of the Frontier League's Atlantic Conference.

Now at 19-13 on the season after going 7-5 on their long road trip, Gateway will return home next to begin a nine-game home stand at Arsenal BG Ballpark on Tuesday, June 17, against the Schaumburg Boomers in a matchup of the top two teams in the West Division. First pitch of the series is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.