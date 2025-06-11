ValleyCats Walk-Off Grizzlies to Complete Twinbill Sweep

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (18-8) defeated the Gateway Grizzlies (16-12) 6-1 and 4-3 in a doubleheader on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. Education Day #3 presented by Transfinder featured a sold-out crowd of 4,844 fans.

Tri-City struck in the first. Oscar Campos singled off Lukas Veinbergs. David Glancy and Jake Reinisch then walked to load the bases. Ian Walters drove in two with a single to give the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead.

Austin Dill served as the opener and received a no-decision. He tossed a scoreless first inning, and allowed one hit.

Tri-City added in the second. Josue Urdaneta singled, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball, and scored on a sac fly from Dylan Broderick to make it a 3-0 game.

The 'Cats tacked on a run in the fourth. Kyle Novak doubled, and went to third on a single from Urdaneta. Josh Leslie laid down an RBI sac bunt to put Tri-City on top, 4-0.

Campos singled and Glancy walked in the fifth. Walters was hit by a pitch, which placed a runner on every square base. Novak singled in a pair to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 6-0.

Dale Thomas greeted Gino Sabatine with a home run in seventh. Sabatine retired the next three batters to seal the 6-1 victory.

Arlo Marynczak (2-0) earned the win. He turned in five scoreless, hitless frames, walking two, and striking out three.

Veinbergs (2-2) was tagged with the loss. He tossed five innings, yielding six runs, five earned on seven hits, walking three, and striking out seven.

Tri-City opened the scoring again in game two. Broderick singled against Claudio Galva and moved to third on a knock from Campos. John McHenry singled in a run to make it a 1-0 contest.

Javeyan Williams and Campos walked in the third and they executed a double steal. McHenry delivered an RBI groundout to provide Tri-City with a 2-0 advantage.

D.J. Stewart singled and Thomas doubled in the fourth against Stephen Still. Mark Shallenberger lifted a sac fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Victor Castillo was hit by a pitch in the sixth. Stewart launched a two-run homer to make it a 3-2 affair.

Galva was handed a no-decision. He tossed four innings, surrendering two runs on four hits, walking four, and striking out two.

Broderick cranked a solo home run, his third of the season, off Leoni De La Cruz in the seventh to tie the game, 3-3.

Still received a no-decision. He threw 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, and struck out one.

Urdaneta was the free runner at second base in the eighth. Walters grounded out and Urdaneta advanced to third. Miguel Useche was intentionally walked, and moved to second on defensive indifference. Leslie was then intentionally walked to load the bases. Novak came through with a walk-off RBI single against Francis Peguero to provide Tri-City with a 4-3 win.

Brayhans Barreto (1-0) earned the win. He pitched a scoreless eighth and walked one.

Peguero (1-2) was given the loss. He lasted 0.1 innings, yielding an unearned run on one hit and walked two.

The ValleyCats go for the series sweep tomorrow, Thursday, June 12th. First pitch is scheduled for a 6:30 PM start.

GAME ONE FINAL (7) | TRI-CITY 6 | GATEWAY 1

W: Arlo Marynczak (2-0)

L: Lukas Veinbergs (2-2)

Time of Game: 1:42

GAME TWO FINAL (8) | TRI-CITY 4 | GATEWAY 3

W: Brayhans Barreto (1-0)

L: Francis Peguero (1-2)

Time of Game: 2:01

Total Attendance: 4,844

