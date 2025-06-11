Otters Can't Find Enough Offense in Middle Game Defeat

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH. - The Evansville Otters (12-15) lost the middle game of the series Wednesday night versus the Lake Erie Crushers (14-13), 9-5.

Evansville's offense started off hot. Catcher's interference put a runner on first base for LJ Jones who would drive him in with a sharp double. Two batters later, Logan Brown drove in Jones to make the lead 2-0.

The Otters would hold this lead until the bottom of the second when Lake Erie would score two to tie the game. In the third frame, Lake Erie stuck again - scoring three to lead 5-2.

The Otters still had fight left in them. Keenan Taylor tripled to lead off the fourth and scored on a L. Brown ground out to get one back. An inning later in the fifth, the Otters scored again. This time, Pavin Parks hit a hard grounder through the right side of the infield for a two-out RBI single.

After the Otters brought the game to 5-4, Lake Erie quickly responded with two of their own in the fifth.

The score would stay at 7-4 to the eighth where the Otters scratched one across again. This time on another Taylor RBI hit, a double to drive in Graham Brown.

The Otters would eventually fall to the Crushers after they scored in their half of the eighth by a score of 9-5.

The Otters are back in action tomorrow for a rubber game against Lake Erie at 6:05 p.m. CT. After that, they return to Bosse Field this weekend for their first series against Windy City in 2025.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the HomeTeam Network.

