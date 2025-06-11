Miners Bounce Back with Big Sixth Inning

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







AUGUSTA, NJ - After a tough loss last night, the Sussex County Miners scored seven unanswered runs in the sixth inning to come back from an early three-run deficit and defeat the New York Boulders (14-13), 7-3.

The Boulders started the scoring early with a solo home run from Ryan McCoy in the first. The Boulders then added two more in the third inning with a RBI single from Alfredo Marte and a bases-loaded walk from Christian Ficca.

These three runs were all Tyler Thornton gave up as he scattered six hits and two walks, while striking out four across five innings of work.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Miners loaded the bases with no outs thanks to two singles and a walk. Then with one out, Mahki Backstrom drew a bases-loaded walk for the Miners' first run of the game. With a RBI hit-by-pitch to Jordan Smith and a walk by Alec Sayre, the Miners tied the game. Backstrom came rumbling home on a wild pitch as the Miners took a 4-3 lead. The Miners weren't done there, adding three more runs courtesy of an RBI groundout by Keenan O'Brien, another wild pitch scoring Alec Sayre, and an RBI single by Abdel Guadalupe.

The score remained at 7-3 with the relievers JC Ariza, Tyler Luneke, and Matt Stil shutting out the Boulders over the fina four innings with a combined six strikeouts. JC Ariza earned the win, moving to 1-1.

The Miners improve to 21-8 on the season and expand their division lead over the Boulders to six games. Sussex County looks to win the series tomorrow in the 7:05 PM rubber match with Mike Reagan on the bump.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.