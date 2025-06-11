Boomers Homer to 20th Victory
June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Schaumburg Boomers News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Schaumburg Boomers hit a pair of homers and received another strong start from rookie righty Quinlan Wiley to capture the middle game from the Washington Wild Things 5-2 in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.
A solid pitching matchup to start, Bren Spillane spoiled the return of Washington starter and all-time leader in strikeouts Kobe Foster by belting a solo homer to left in the third inning. The 1-0 edge held until Washington plated an unearned run against Wiley in the fifth.
Facing the Washington bullpen in the seventh Christian Fedko lifted a sacrifice fly to center to give the Boomers a 2-1 lead moments after a momentum changing catch by Andrew Sojka in center. Banks Tolley drilled a three-run homer, his fifth of the season and third at Washington, later in the inning to stretch the edge to 5-1. Washington scored a run and brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth but Dylan Stutsman was able to keep the lead intact. Mitch White shut the door by facing the minimum in the ninth to nail down the win with his third save.
Wiley worked seven innings and has not surrendered an earned run in his first 12 innings as a professional. The Cumberland University graduate did not walk a batter while allowing just four hits and striking out five. The pitching staff for the Boomers limited Washington to just five hits in the game. Schaumburg finished with 10 hits as Alec Craig, Spillane and Kyle Fitzgerald all tabulated a pair.
The Boomers (20-9) conclude the series with Washington on Thursday night at 6:05pm CST in Pennsylvania. RHP Derek Salata (2-2, 5.25) is slated to make the start for the Boomers against RHP Jordan DiValerio (3-1, 4.33). The team returns home for Father's Day weekend. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.
Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Mud Monsters Fall in Final Frame as Slammers Walk It Off - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Otters Can't Find Enough Offense in Middle Game Defeat - Evansville Otters
- Offense Dismantles Windy City for Series Win - Florence Y'alls
- Bolts Dealt Second Straight Loss in Florence - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Bats Stumble; Titans Drop Sixth Straight - Ottawa Titans
- Crushers Take Middle Game 9-5 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Wild Things Drop Middle Game Despite Foster Quality Start - Washington Wild Things
- Boomers Homer to 20th Victory - Schaumburg Boomers
- Jackals Bounce Back, Split Twin Bill with Aigles - New Jersey Jackals
- ValleyCats Walk-Off Grizzlies to Complete Twinbill Sweep - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Bird Dawgs Out-Hit Rox But Drop Doubleheader - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Grizzlies Stumble in Doubleheader Sweep - Gateway Grizzlies
- Blue Jays Purchase Contract of Brett Garcia - Ottawa Titans
- Call Him Mason "Maddux" - New York Boulders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Schaumburg Boomers Stories
- Boomers Homer to 20th Victory
- Late Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener
- Calarco Earns Player of the Week
- Matos and Boomers Shut out Windy City
- Boomers Walk Past Windy City