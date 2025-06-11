Boomers Homer to 20th Victory

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Schaumburg Boomers hit a pair of homers and received another strong start from rookie righty Quinlan Wiley to capture the middle game from the Washington Wild Things 5-2 in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night.

A solid pitching matchup to start, Bren Spillane spoiled the return of Washington starter and all-time leader in strikeouts Kobe Foster by belting a solo homer to left in the third inning. The 1-0 edge held until Washington plated an unearned run against Wiley in the fifth.

Facing the Washington bullpen in the seventh Christian Fedko lifted a sacrifice fly to center to give the Boomers a 2-1 lead moments after a momentum changing catch by Andrew Sojka in center. Banks Tolley drilled a three-run homer, his fifth of the season and third at Washington, later in the inning to stretch the edge to 5-1. Washington scored a run and brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth but Dylan Stutsman was able to keep the lead intact. Mitch White shut the door by facing the minimum in the ninth to nail down the win with his third save.

Wiley worked seven innings and has not surrendered an earned run in his first 12 innings as a professional. The Cumberland University graduate did not walk a batter while allowing just four hits and striking out five. The pitching staff for the Boomers limited Washington to just five hits in the game. Schaumburg finished with 10 hits as Alec Craig, Spillane and Kyle Fitzgerald all tabulated a pair.

The Boomers (20-9) conclude the series with Washington on Thursday night at 6:05pm CST in Pennsylvania. RHP Derek Salata (2-2, 5.25) is slated to make the start for the Boomers against RHP Jordan DiValerio (3-1, 4.33).







