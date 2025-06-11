Mud Monsters Fall in Final Frame as Slammers Walk It Off

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







JOLIET, Ill. - The Mud Monsters were one clean play away from extra innings. Instead, a bouncer with eyes, a jammed infield, and a throw that didn't connect ended it in heartbreak.

With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, the Joliet Slammers loaded the bases on three straight singles from Liam McArthur, Antonio Valdez, and Brailyn Marine - none of them flashy, but all perfectly placed. That brought Blake Berry to the plate with one out and the winning run ninety feet away.

Berry chopped a ball toward the infield, and the Mud Monsters had a chance - but the throw to the plate was low and got away. No outs were recorded, and McArthur crossed home to end it, giving Joliet a walk-off 3-2 win.

Earlier, Mississippi got on the board with a no-doubt solo shot from Karell Paz in the second - his second home run of the season. In the fifth, Kyle Booker punched an RBI single to right to briefly give the Mud Monsters a 2-1 lead, but Joliet responded in the bottom half with the tying run.

Brian Williams gave Mississippi six strong innings, striking out six and allowing just one earned run. Gage Bihm followed with two scoreless frames before being tagged for the unearned game-winner in the ninth.

At the plate, Nick Hassan turned in a multi-hit night with two singles and a walk, while Booker added a walk, RBI, and his team-leading 10th stolen base of the year.

Standings Snapshot

The loss drops Mississippi to 14-15, now one game behind Joliet in the Frontier League's Midwest West:

Schaumburg Boomers - 20-9

Gateway Grizzlies - 16-12

Joliet Slammers - 14-14

Mississippi Mud Monsters - 14-15

Windy City ThunderBolts - 7-22

Team & Division Leaders

Kyle Booker: .315 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 10 SB

Travis Holt: 5 HR, 17 RBI

Brayland Skinner: 21 SB

Tyree Thompson: 4 wins

Brian Williams: 3.38 ERA, 29 K

Chris Barraza: 0.63 ERA in 14.1 IP

Up Next: Joliet Finale, Then Schaumburg Showdown

The Mud Monsters finish the series in Joliet on Thursday before heading north to face the division-leading Schaumburg Boomers in a critical weekend matchup.

Mississippi returns to Trustmark Park on Tuesday, June 24, for a six-game homestand packed with fan-favorite promotions:

June 24 - Master Mudders Club (55+) & Bingo

June 25 - Monster Matinee & "What's on the Stick?" Wednesday

June 26 - Golf Night & Thirsty Thursday ($2 draft beers)

June 27 - Fireworks Friday presented by Mississippi Forestry Commission

June 28 - Red, White & Tanked: Bud Tank Top Giveaway (21+) + Jersey Auction

June 29 - Howl in the Park: BadgePass Lil' Creatures Kids Club Day & Kids Run the Bases

Tickets are available now at mudmonstersbaseball.com - don't miss your chance to catch the swamp's wildest week of the season.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.