Call Him Mason

June 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Augusta, NJ - The New York Boulders erupted for 14 runs on 15 hits in their series opener against the first place Sussex County Miners (20-8), which was much more than enough for LHP Mason Olson in a 14-0 Boulder blowout at Skylands Stadium.

Olson twirled the first nine-inning one-hitter in franchise history, walking one and striking out a season-high nine on only 89 pitches while facing the minimum 27 batters thanks to a pair of double plays behind him.

RF Ryan McCoy ignited the New York (14-12) offense with a two-run homer just two batters in and it stayed 2-0 until the fifth, when DH Alfredo Marte, 1B Christian Ficca, and 2B Fritz Genther collected consecutive RBIs.

Then, in the top of the sixth, three walks and a fielder's choice brought up Marte, who cracked his first home run of the year - a grand slam - that extended the lead to 9-0 before LF Isaac Bellony put the icing on the cake with a three-run double in the eighth.

Also of note:

* SS Austin Dennis was on base four times and scored four runs, while McCoy and Marte crossed home thrice apiece

* CF Ryan Vogel reached on a lost-in-the-lights eighth inning single that extended his hitting streak to 10 games in a row (11-for-21)

* Newly-signed 3B Santino Rosso had a double, a walk, and a run scored in his Boulders debut

* Manager TJ Stanton racked up career win #395

The Boulders look to secure a series win tomorrow (Wednesday) night, with RHP Emmett Bice on the mound for the scheduled 7:05pm EDT first pitch.

