Boulders Rally for 7th Straight Win

June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Trois-Rivières, CAN - The New York Boulders continued their longest winning streak since 2022, making it seven in a row with their first "sudden death" victory of the season, 4-3, over les Aigles de Trois-Rivières (9-17) in the middle of a three-game series at Stade Quillorama.

New York (13-11) came back from 3-0 down after the third inning, scratching out a run in the top of the fifth on a one-out single by CF Ryan Vogel, a two-out walk to RF Ryan McCoy, and an RBI hit off the bat of DH Alfredo Marte, before drawing even in the sixth thanks to a two out rally - C Jack Scanlon was hit by a pitch, 3B Braydon Dolbashian moved him up with an infield single, McCoy walked, and SS Austin Dennis delivered a two-run single off Aigles starter Jesen Therrien (ND / 5.2 IP, 3 R (1 ER), 6 H, 1 W, 3 K).

The score remained 3-3 through the 10th inning and "sudden death" 11th, with Boulders RHP Joe Miceli (W

/ 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 W, 3 K) earning his 4th win of the year and second in as many nights as he twice kept the deciding run in scoring position to secure New York's second series win in three tries north of the border.

LHP Garrett Coe (1-2) takes the mound in the series finale tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm EDT.







