ThunderBolts Blown out in Opener at Florence

June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a 21-4 win over the ThunderBolts at Thomas More Stadium Tuesday night.

The first four batters of the game reached base for the Y'alls (11-16) as they opened an early lead. Bryce Hellgeth managed to record only one out before he departed on back-to-back RBI hits from Amani Smith and Brendan Bobo.

Christian Kuzemka cut the 6-0 deficit in half in the top of the second. After a David Maberry double and Garrett Broussard walk, Kuzemka hit a three-run homer, his third of the year.

Florence, though, never slowed down. They scored two more runs in the second and, in the third, got a grand slam from Hector Nieves, extending the lead to 13-3.

The Bolts (7-21) scored once more when Michael Sandle went deep in the fifth inning, one of four times in the game that Sandle reached base.

The Y'alls never let the Bolts get any closer than that as they continued piling on. Nieves hit a three-run homer in the fifth and finished the day with eight RBIs. They plated three more in the sixth before Zade Richardson ended the scoring with a two-run homer in the seventh.

Eli Majick (2-1) went five innings and allowed four runs, securing the win. Hellgeth (0-2) gave up six runs in a third of an inning to take the loss.

The ThunderBolts look to break their three-game losing streak with game two against the Y'alls on Wednesday night. Buddie Pindel (2-2, 3.19) gets the start against a to be announced Florence pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 5:41 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







