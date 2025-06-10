ThunderBolts Blown out in Opener at Florence
June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back on their way to a 21-4 win over the ThunderBolts at Thomas More Stadium Tuesday night.
The first four batters of the game reached base for the Y'alls (11-16) as they opened an early lead. Bryce Hellgeth managed to record only one out before he departed on back-to-back RBI hits from Amani Smith and Brendan Bobo.
Christian Kuzemka cut the 6-0 deficit in half in the top of the second. After a David Maberry double and Garrett Broussard walk, Kuzemka hit a three-run homer, his third of the year.
Florence, though, never slowed down. They scored two more runs in the second and, in the third, got a grand slam from Hector Nieves, extending the lead to 13-3.
The Bolts (7-21) scored once more when Michael Sandle went deep in the fifth inning, one of four times in the game that Sandle reached base.
The Y'alls never let the Bolts get any closer than that as they continued piling on. Nieves hit a three-run homer in the fifth and finished the day with eight RBIs. They plated three more in the sixth before Zade Richardson ended the scoring with a two-run homer in the seventh.
Eli Majick (2-1) went five innings and allowed four runs, securing the win. Hellgeth (0-2) gave up six runs in a third of an inning to take the loss.
The ThunderBolts look to break their three-game losing streak with game two against the Y'alls on Wednesday night. Buddie Pindel (2-2, 3.19) gets the start against a to be announced Florence pitcher. First pitch is scheduled for 5:41 CDT and broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.
Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2025
- Offense Explodes for Series Opening Win - Florence Y'alls
- Wild Things Hold on in Opener against Boomers - Washington Wild Things
- Willeman Quality Start Leads Otters to Series Opening Win - Evansville Otters
- Mud Monsters Edge Slammers 3-2 to Open Road Trip - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Offensive Woes Continue as Slammers Skid Hits Four - Joliet Slammers
- Titans Come up Just Short, Drop Opener to Capitales - Ottawa Titans
- ThunderBolts Blown out in Opener at Florence - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Late Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener - Schaumburg Boomers
- Crushers Suffer Death by Doubles, Fall 7-2 to Otters - Lake Erie Crushers
- ValleyCats and Grizzlies Postponed; Doubleheader to be Played on Wednesday - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Mud Monsters Sign Shortstop Angus Stayte - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Grizzlies Washed out at Tri-City - Gateway Grizzlies
- Brockton Rox Rained out June 10th, Double Header Slated for Tomorrow, 10:30 AM First Pitch - Brockton Rox
- Rain Postpones Bird Dawgs Series Opener in Brockton - Down East Bird Dawgs
- New Crushers Summer Carnival Coming to Crushers Stadium - Lake Erie Crushers
- Wild Things to Sign LHP Kobe Foster for Return to Washington Wednesday - Washington Wild Things
- Crushers to Activate MLB Play Ball Weekend with Avon Little League - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boulders Fall Short in Trois-Rivières - New York Boulders
- Boulders Rally for 7th Straight Win - New York Boulders
- Boulders Hang on for Sixth Straight Win - New York Boulders
- Boulders Roll to Fifth Straight Win, First Series Sweep - New York Boulders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.