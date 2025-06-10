Wild Things Hold on in Opener against Boomers
June 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things took down the Schaumburg Boomers to kick off their three-game set, Tuesday evening by a score of 5-4. Washington plated four runs in the third inning including Wagner Lagrange's three-run shot to break the scoring open.
Starter Zach Kirby worked the first four innings of the game without allowing a run and Washington loaded the bases in the second but came up empty before getting going with two outs in the third.
Tyreque Reed notched the team's first hit and Andrew Czech reached on a dropped pop-up by Anthony Calarco. With two outs, Wagner Lagrange broke the game open with a three-run home run to left, giving the Wild Things a 3-0 lead. The rally continued as Ethan Wilder doubled in Liqouri, who had worked a walk, to make it 4-0.
Schaumburg chipped away in the fifth. With runners on second and third, Alec Craig drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before the Boomers added two more to close the gap to 4-3.
Washington answered quickly. LaGrange was hit by a pitch, stole second and was later brought home by Wilder for his second RBI of the night, giving the Wild Things a 5-3 lead.
From there, the bullpen held strong. Over the final three innings, Washington's relievers surrendered just one run, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out six. Hector Garcia followed Zach Kirby's quality start with a 1-2-3 seventh and Jacob McCaskey fanned all three batters he faced in a 1-2-3 eighth. Andrew Herbert allowed a run but earned his first professional save in the ninth.
The three-game set continues Wednesday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. It will be another Senior Slugger Program night presented by AARP Pennsylvania, and fans can also enjoy Dollar Dog Night, courtesy of Berks Foods. Tickets are available at washingtonwildthings.com.
